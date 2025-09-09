Two major AEW stars not expected to return before 2025 ends - Reports

Two top AEW stars will probably not be seen in 2025 due to serious issues. The promotion has faced various setbacks in 2025 due to injuries. Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland are the three stars whose absence might affect the company further.The Aerial Assassin will be undergoing neck surgery and has a long way to recover before his return. He was a part of the Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door. The Best Bout Machine was recently written off TV on the recent edition of Dynamite due to a major health inspection. Meanwhile, the Realest star is currently looking to heal his torn meniscus. He last wrestled in London.While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Strickland and Omega will be back by January 2026. Meanwhile, Ospreay will take longer to make his comeback.&quot;Swerve will be back by January. Omega will be back before January, Will won't be, but the other ones will,&quot; he said. [H/T - Wrestling INC.]Swerve Strickland talks about his future in AEWThe Most Dangerous Man in AEW has been hinting about hanging up his boots. However, he still wants to contribute to the company.While speaking on Wrestling Figure News, Swerve Strickland claimed that he will still be a part of the company and help talent by being present backstage.&quot;I don’t want to be just a part in the machine - I want to help run it. But the cool thing is, I can still be hands-on. I can still be with the people, helping, teaching, exploring new ideas. Not just repeating what’s always been done, but crafting new ways and exploring uncharted territory. AEW is in a place that’s never been seen before in wrestling history,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what will be next for the injured stars.