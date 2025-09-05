Top AEW Star Will Undergo Surgery in a Few Weeks - Reports

A top AEW star has been going through some serious problems as of late. After being penciled out of the programming last month, a recent report provides an update on this star's current condition following the injury.Will Ospreay is expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks. The former AEW International Champion has been dealing with herniated discs that have been affecting his performance in the ring for the past year. Following All In: Texas, Ospreay revealed that he will need surgery to repair the neck injury.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Ariel Assassin is slated to undergo the procedures in the next few weeks for his surgery. Following this treatment, Ospreay is expected to miss a long period of time from action in the ring.His last appearance was at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month. He competed alongside the winning team in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. However, in the closing moments of the event, he was attacked by The Death Riders, an attack that wrote him off TV.Will Ospreay sends a message to Shingo Takagi amid his AEW hiatusWill Ospreay and Shingo Takagi have a historic story. Despite the long-standing battles, the two stars often exchange playful interactions on social media. Recently, the 32-year-old sent such a message to the Japanese superstar amid his hiatus.On a recent episode of Dynamite, Ospreay’s fiancée, Alex Windsor, performed Takagi’s iconic 'Made in Japan' move. Responding to the spot, Will called out Shingo to reveal that he had made Windsor study Takagi’s matches to make sure she learned the move.Takagi and Ospreay have been fierce rivals in NJPW. They have had several matches in Japan over the years. Their feud marked a pivotal stage in both stars' careers.