  • Top AEW Star Will Undergo Surgery in a Few Weeks - Reports

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Sep 05, 2025 15:43 GMT
Top AEW star scheduled for a surgery [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

A top AEW star has been going through some serious problems as of late. After being penciled out of the programming last month, a recent report provides an update on this star's current condition following the injury.

Will Ospreay is expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks. The former AEW International Champion has been dealing with herniated discs that have been affecting his performance in the ring for the past year. Following All In: Texas, Ospreay revealed that he will need surgery to repair the neck injury.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Ariel Assassin is slated to undergo the procedures in the next few weeks for his surgery. Following this treatment, Ospreay is expected to miss a long period of time from action in the ring.

His last appearance was at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month. He competed alongside the winning team in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. However, in the closing moments of the event, he was attacked by The Death Riders, an attack that wrote him off TV.

Will Ospreay sends a message to Shingo Takagi amid his AEW hiatus

Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi have a historic story. Despite the long-standing battles, the two stars often exchange playful interactions on social media. Recently, the 32-year-old sent such a message to the Japanese superstar amid his hiatus.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Ospreay’s fiancée, Alex Windsor, performed Takagi’s iconic 'Made in Japan' move. Responding to the spot, Will called out Shingo to reveal that he had made Windsor study Takagi’s matches to make sure she learned the move.

Takagi and Ospreay have been fierce rivals in NJPW. They have had several matches in Japan over the years. Their feud marked a pivotal stage in both stars' careers.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
