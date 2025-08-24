Death Riders crosses all the limits in front of almost 19 thousand fans; brutally assaults former AEW champion

Faiz Ahmed
Aug 24, 2025
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley's Death Riders. (Image via X/@ClaudioCSRO)

AEWxNJPW's Forbidden Door 2025 is now in the history books, and it was a memorable pay-per-view with a lot of talking points emerging from the show. However, there was one moment that would be one of the most talked-about heading out of the event, and that was the post-match attack on former International Champion Will Ospreay.

Ospreay, along with the Golden Lovers, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, emerged victorious in the main event. They picked up the win over the Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd, but weren't able to enjoy their moment for long, following an attack by Jon Moxley's faction.

After the match was over and everyone seemed to be heading backstage, Jon Moxley and his crew caught Ospreay alone while he was still in the ring. They proceeded to lock everyone else out of the cage and continued to assault an already injured Ospreay.

The English wrestler, who had just gone through a gruesome match, was in no position to defend himself, and the Death Riders took advantage of that. Moxley and Castagnoli targeted Will Ospreay's neck and delivered five successive Paradigm Shifts before stomping on the steel chair wrapped around Ospreay's neck.

Will Ospreay wasn't medically cleared to compete at AEW Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay is considered one of the best wrestlers in the world by many and is widely loved in England. The hometown hero was part of the main event of AEW Forbidden Door 2025, but he took a great risk to be involved in front of his home fans at The O2 arena in London.

Speaking on Forbidden Door's Zero Hour show, AEW presenter Renee Paquette announced that Will Ospreay was not medically cleared to compete at the show. The wrestler reportedly requires surgery on his neck, but the former International Champion still competed in the event, as it was an unsanctioned match.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
