AEW Officially Confirms Top Star is Not Medically Cleared for Dangerous Match at Forbidden Door 2025

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 24, 2025 16:16 GMT
The Forbidden Door 2025 Zero Hour is LIVE and underway [ Image from allelitewrestling.com]
The Forbidden Door 2025 Zero Hour is LIVE and underway [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

A top AEW star is all set to compete in a gruesome match at Forbidden Door in a short while he was not medically cleared. There has been an update from the promotion about Will Ospreay's participation in the London event.

The AEW x NJPW pay-per-view event is well and truly upon us as we await the action to begin at the London O2 Arena tonight. One of the most anticipated matches on the card is the 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage Match between Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Darby Allin taking on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks. However, a new update regarding the bout has surfaced, which may confuse fans.

AEW personality Renee Paquette announced on the Forbidden Door Zero Hour Show that Will Ospreay has not been medically cleared to compete in the Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

However, it must be noted that The Aerial Assassin will still compete in the bout as it is a non-sanctioned match.

Will Ospreay Recently Addressed Not Being Cleared Ahead of AEW Forbidden Door

In a recent interview with Zack Heydron of Sports Illustrated, Will Ospreay weighed in on his health status and mentioned that his condition would not get any worse if he competed at Forbidden Door.

“I got told after All In that I was gonna need to rest and take some time off. Then the MRI's came back and I got told this is worse than what we thought it was gonna be, but that it's manageable. It's absolutely fine. The surgeon even told me that it's not going to get any worse," said Ospreay. [H/T - The Takedown on SI]

With Forbidden Door already underway, it will be interesting to see if The Aerial Assassin and his team will walk out as the winners from the Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Edited by Harish Raj S
