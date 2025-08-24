AEW Officially Confirms Top Star is Not Medically Cleared for Dangerous Match at Forbidden Door 2025

A top AEW star is all set to compete in a gruesome match at Forbidden Door in a short while he was not medically cleared. There has been an update from the promotion about Will Ospreay's participation in the London event.The AEW x NJPW pay-per-view event is well and truly upon us as we await the action to begin at the London O2 Arena tonight. One of the most anticipated matches on the card is the 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage Match between Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Darby Allin taking on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks. However, a new update regarding the bout has surfaced, which may confuse fans.AEW personality Renee Paquette announced on the Forbidden Door Zero Hour Show that Will Ospreay has not been medically cleared to compete in the Lights Out Steel Cage Match.However, it must be noted that The Aerial Assassin will still compete in the bout as it is a non-sanctioned match.Will Ospreay Recently Addressed Not Being Cleared Ahead of AEW Forbidden DoorIn a recent interview with Zack Heydron of Sports Illustrated, Will Ospreay weighed in on his health status and mentioned that his condition would not get any worse if he competed at Forbidden Door.“I got told after All In that I was gonna need to rest and take some time off. Then the MRI's came back and I got told this is worse than what we thought it was gonna be, but that it's manageable. It's absolutely fine. The surgeon even told me that it's not going to get any worse,&quot; said Ospreay. [H/T - The Takedown on SI]With Forbidden Door already underway, it will be interesting to see if The Aerial Assassin and his team will walk out as the winners from the Lights Out Steel Cage Match.