Major Concern About Top Star's Health Ahead of Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door 2025 - Reports

A major star is set to compete at Forbidden Door 2025. However, his health is reportedly a big concern for AEW.One of the biggest bouts announced for Forbidden Door 2025 is the Lights Out Steel Cage Match. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Darby Allin, and Will Ospreay will team up to face The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd. This week on Dynamite, Ospreay addressed fans and revealed that he was not medically cleared to compete. Despite this, he said he was going to wrestle in London. He even promised to take out Jon Moxley during the match.According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Ospreay probably got the news last week that he needed surgery. The procedure could put him on the shelf for about 15 months."[Will] Ospreay was talking about a lot of people go through this and they don't come back the same person and how worried he was. I guess he got the word in the last week or so that he was going to need surgery. That's what I thought was going to be the end result of two herniated discs. In most cases, neck surgery is usually about 15 months out, maybe a year, if you're lucky."Meltzer further compared Ospreay to Kurt Angle, who seemingly has a similar mentality, where they put it all on the line in exchange for incredible matches. The wrestling journalist expressed concern for The Aerial Assassin since he has to compete in a brutal cage match this weekend at Forbidden Door."But he said he was going to leave it all on the line. And I was just thinking, I remember watching Kurt [Angle]. Kurt and Ospreay had very, very similar mentalities in a sense of they just tried to give you these incredible matches all the time until their body just couldn't do it anymore. It really concerned me if he needs neck surgery and then he's gonna go in this cage match on Sunday." [H/T: WrestlePurists]Bryan Danielson Will Also Be at Forbidden Door 2025Bryan Danielson returned at All In: Texas and helped "Hangman" Adam Page defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Since then, fans have been speculating about The American Dragon's in-ring future. However, it looks like he might've found himself a new role in the Jacksonville-based promotion.AEW recently confirmed that Bryan Danielson will join RJ City, Jeff Jarrett, and Renee Paquette as the hosts of Forbidden Door Zero Hour.We at Sportskeeda hope that Will Ospreay quickly recovers from his injury.