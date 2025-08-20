AEW Finally Confirms Bryan Danielson's Status for Forbidden Door 2025

Bryan Danielson's wrestling future has been up in the air for the past several months. However, his status for AEW Forbidden Door 2025 has just been confirmed.After Bryan Danielson lost his World Title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024, many fans wondered whether this was the end of his in-ring career. However, the American Dragon didn't provide any clear statement that he was retired full-time. After Danielson made a shocking appearance at All In: Texas and cost Moxley the World Title, rumors started circulating that perhaps Bryan was back as an active competitor. Meanwhile, it looks like he has been given a new role on TV.AEW just confirmed that Bryan Danielson will be one of the hosts for Forbidden Door 2025. He will join RJ City, Jeff Jarrett, and Renee Paquette, who are all hosting the pay-per-view.Nine Matches Have Been Announced for AEW Forbidden Door 2025AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 is one of the most highly anticipated pay-per-views of the year as fans get to witness their favorites from both promotions square off in dream matches. This year's event has a packed card with several high-profile matches.One of the most talked-about matches is the Lights Out Steel Cage match, where Golden Lovers, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay team up to face the team of Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd. This bout promises to be a bloody affair. Swerve Strickland will also face Kazuchika Okada for the Unified Championship, while Toni Storm will defend the Women's World Championship against Athena.Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will also reunite for the first time since 2011 to face Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne. The biggest match of the night will see Hangman Page defend his World Title against MJF.This is just scratching the surface of matches planned for Forbidden Door this year. Hence, this year's show promises to be exciting.