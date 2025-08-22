Jon Moxley's Biggest Rival Makes Huge Medical Revelation ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

A major AEW star who is currently one of Jon Moxley's biggest rivals in the promotion recently made a major revelation regarding his health ahead of Forbidden Door. Over the course of 2025, Jon Moxley has made quite a bunch of enemies in AEW.
At Forbidden Door, he will face some of them in a high-octane Lights Out Steel Cage match. At the event, The Purveyor of Violence will team with stablemate Claudio Castagnoli, and allies Gabe Kidd and The Young Bucks to face Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Kenny Omega.
In a recent interview with Zack Heydorn of Sports Illustrated, one of Moxley's opponents and rivals, Will Ospreay, shed light on the status of his health, mentioning that his condition would not get worse. Moreover, Ospreay revealed on Dynamite this week that he is not cleared to compete.
“I got told after All In that I was gonna need to rest and take some time off. Then the MRI's came back and I got told this is worse than what we thought it was gonna be, but that it's manageable. It's absolutely fine. The surgeon even told me that it's not going to get any worse," said Ospreay.
The Aerial Assassin then praised his medical team.
"I have a huge medical team around me, and guys that work with AEW. They would not allow me to go into the ring unless, if it was a huge percentage of a risk of me getting hurt." [ H/T: The Takedown on SI ]
Jon Moxley Gets Three New Allies Ahead of AEW Forbidden Door
A massive brawl took place at this week's Dynamite after Tanahashi and JetSpeed's match with the Death Riders, which they won. After the bout, Moxley and his group attacked the faces, and amid the chaos, Gabe Kidd's NJPW mates, the Bullet Club War Dogs, made an appearance.
It remains to be seen what this shocking appearance from the War Dogs will mean for the Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door.
