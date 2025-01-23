Kenny Omega points out a conspiracy against him on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Kenny Omega opened tonight's Dynamite, exposing a major controversy against him. He called out the former International Champion Will Ospreay for his past actions. The latter was a huge heel a couple of years ago and made several enemies when he worked with the Don Callis Family.

Kenny Omega's return after a year-long absence from the promotion saw an unexpected turn as the Don Callis Family ambushed him. His former foe, Will Ospreay, helped him escape the evil faction despite having a huge dispute. They faced each other at the 2023 Forbidden Door. The latter used a screwdriver to pick up the victory in the match.

Last week on Maximum Carnage Dynamite, Kenny and Will Ospreay fell short of The Don Callis Family. Later, The Aerial Assassin proposed the Best Bout Machine to discuss Dynamite. During the segment, Kenny Omega reminded him of how he assaulted The Cleaner at Forbidden Door 2023.

Trending

Despite their differences, Ospreay asked his former enemy to join forces against the faction.

Expand Tweet

Later, the Don Callis Family came out and tried to dominate the two stars again, but they overcame them despite being outnumbered. It will be interesting to see what will be next in this intriguing plot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback