  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Kenny Omega
  • Kenny Omega points out a conspiracy against him on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega points out a conspiracy against him on AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Jan 23, 2025 01:49 GMT
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: star
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Image credit: Omega's Instagram]

AEW star Kenny Omega opened tonight's Dynamite, exposing a major controversy against him. He called out the former International Champion Will Ospreay for his past actions. The latter was a huge heel a couple of years ago and made several enemies when he worked with the Don Callis Family.

Kenny Omega's return after a year-long absence from the promotion saw an unexpected turn as the Don Callis Family ambushed him. His former foe, Will Ospreay, helped him escape the evil faction despite having a huge dispute. They faced each other at the 2023 Forbidden Door. The latter used a screwdriver to pick up the victory in the match.

Last week on Maximum Carnage Dynamite, Kenny and Will Ospreay fell short of The Don Callis Family. Later, The Aerial Assassin proposed the Best Bout Machine to discuss Dynamite. During the segment, Kenny Omega reminded him of how he assaulted The Cleaner at Forbidden Door 2023.

also-read-trending Trending

Despite their differences, Ospreay asked his former enemy to join forces against the faction.

Later, the Don Callis Family came out and tried to dominate the two stars again, but they overcame them despite being outnumbered. It will be interesting to see what will be next in this intriguing plot.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी