Kenny Omega provides huge update on AEW Console game; official announcement expected soon

While 2K Games is inching closer to releasing its WWE 2K22 video game globally on March 11th, wrestling fans have been wondering when AEW will provide an update on its own highly-anticipated console game.

It's worth noting that Tony Khan has made an eight-figure investment in his promotion's video games so far, and the company showed a sneak peek back in November 2020 at the time of the announcement.

Yuke's was also revealed as a developer for AEW's release at that time. The studio is beloved by wrestling fans for its acclaimed SmackDown! vs. Raw games that predate the 2K series.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, former AEW Champion Kenny Omega went into detail about the progress of the game.

Although he said that the company has been working around the clock to keep up with the timeline of their project, fans might get to catch a glimpse of the game's current state around the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view:

"You know what we're actually working on our next presentation, so we're working non-stop, around the clock on this game. (...) I would expect hopefully to have something prepared for people to show very soon. I don't wanna promise at the pay-per-view or in that pay-per-view week. But we were hoping to possibly show a little more where we're at and a little bit more progression, you know, revealing possibly a character or characters. (1:24:03)

Omega also spoke highly of WWE's 2K video games and said he's looking forward to 2K22:

"We'll never be able to compete production-wise with WWE's games. You look at 2K22! It's absolutely gorgeous. So I'm excited to see all their bells and whistles when it finally releases." (1:26:05)

Randy Orton Fan @_RandyOrtonFan_ I’m ready for these 3 games WWE 2K22 AEW Console Game and The Wrestling Code video game I’m ready for these 3 games WWE 2K22 AEW Console Game and The Wrestling Code video game https://t.co/8cYw4RRY8u

AEW President Tony Khan has also hinted at giving an update on Console game this year

A few months ago, AEW President Tony Khan hinted that the company would make "huge" announcements regarding the game in the first quarter of 2022:

I don't have exact dates, but I think we're gonna have huge huge huge announcements in 2022 about our console game," Tony Khan said.

It looks like Mr. Khan is indeed saving a blockbuster gaming announcement for the time around the Revolution pay-per-view, which promises to excite wrestling fans.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Jacob Terrell