Kenny Omega raises doubts over AEW's ambitious plan for 2024

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has a hand in some important decisions regarding the company, and it seems he isn't sure about one of All Elite Wrestling's plans for 2024.

Over the past few years, AEW has gradually added more pay-per-views to their schedule, which started out as four per year, but has now doubled to eight in 2023.

There have been rumors that even more pay-per-view events could be added in 2024, but during a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Kenny Omega believes that pay-per-views should feel special and that it's more about the quality rather than the quantity.

"We have wrestlers on our roster who could wrestle 365 days a year, and they want to because they love this business. Does that mean that we should wrestle every day of the year? Absolutely not. I don’t think so. That is sort of the same feeling I have toward PPVs. I think they should feel special. I think that when you’re building toward a PPV, there should be enough time to build stories and emotions to a fever pitch. You are either going to be satisfied or extremely dissatisfied with the outcome, but you’re going to want to watch the show the week after on Dynamite.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Omega reinforced his statement by claiming that the company should take it slowly when it comes to increasing the number of pay-per-views as he doesn't want the fans to burn out.

“I really do think when it comes to big-match PPVs for in-ring quality, I think AEW still has the best product on the planet. What’s the magic number for PPVs? I don’t know, but I think it’s best to baby-crawl up than to just toss out a ridiculously high number and have people burned out from the get-go. It’s not just about having oodles of content. It’s about having oodles of satisfied fans.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Kenny Omega will be in action this weekend at AEW Full Gear

Speaking of pay-per-views, Kenny Omega will be in action this weekend at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view in Los Angeles.

Omega will team up with his Golden Jets partner Chris Jericho to take on The Young Bucks in a match that, despite being seen as a 'friendly contest' by The Elite, actually has a lot riding on it.

The Young Bucks are currently sitting on an AEW Tag Team Championship shot, but if they lose to The Golden Jets, they must forfeit that shot to Omega and Jericho. However, if Kenny and Chris lose the match, then they must disband forever.

