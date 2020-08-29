Kenny Omega reacts to his 'appearance' on WWE ThunderDome

Wrestling Twitter was sent into a frenzy tonight when AEW star Kenny Omega seemingly showed up on WWE Thunderdome. The image started making the rounds on Twitter during WWE SmackDown, and featured Omega on one of the screens during the broadcast. This led to many fans speculating that Omega was watching the WWE show.

From the looks of it, this was a harmless prank by a fan who simply wanted to have some fun and rile things up. Kenny Omega decided to join in on the fun as well, and posted a reaction on his official Twitter handle. Omega stated that he was just trying to have some fun and didn't think that anyone would notice. Check out his tweet below, as well as the image that he is referring to.

I was just trying to have a good time, I honestly didn’t think anyone would notice. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 29, 2020

Kenny Omega is currently a major name in All Elite Wrestling

Kenny Omega is regarded by many as one of the greatest wrestlers in modern times. He made a name for himself all over the world, most notably in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was one of several big names who were signed by AEW last year.

The promotion goes head to head with WWE's NXT brand on a weekly basis, and has given birth to the term, "Wednesday Night Wars". Omega currently holds the AEW World Tag Team titles with Hangman Page.