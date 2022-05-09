Former AEW Champion reacts after being compared to Roman Reigns

AEW star Kenny Omega recently reacted after trending on Twitter during WrestleMania Backlash 2022, with fans comparing him to Roman Reigns.

The Cleaner has been out of action since Full Gear 2021, where he dropped his AEW World Championship to his long-time rival Hangman Page. Since then, Omega has taken a much-needed hiatus from wrestling to recuperate from several injuries he has struggled with over the last few years.

Despite being away, Kenny Omega remains a hot topic on Twitter, with his fans and detractors consistently going back-and-forth about him. A few hours back, Twitterati began comparing The Cleaner to Roman Reigns, leading to Omega trending throughout WrestleMania Backlash.

Kenny Omega tweeted that he was surprised to see himself trend despite being away for more than six months now. Omega also shared his disappointment that fans were still comparing him to other performers, though he didn't specifically mention the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Check out his tweet below:

"Umm, why am I trending? I’ve done nothing but get sliced up and struggle through rehab all this year. *checks timeline* Oh, I see. We’re still doing that comparing thing every show…," tweeted Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Umm, why am I trending? I’ve done nothing but get sliced up and struggle through rehab all this year.



*checks timeline*



Oh, I see. We’re still doing that comparing thing every show… Umm, why am I trending? I’ve done nothing but get sliced up and struggle through rehab all this year.*checks timeline*Oh, I see. We’re still doing that comparing thing every show… https://t.co/VAaBsFDWiL

Reigns performed in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash, where he teamed up with The Usos to defeat RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

Kenny Omega recently took a dig at Roman Reigns

A few days back, Kenny Omega took a light-hearted jibe at The Tribal Chief on Twitter after a fan posted a picture with a lookalike of The Cleaner.

This prompted the AEW star to tweet that it was the only time he met Roman Reigns, as the fan somewhat resembled the SmackDown Superstar.

While comparisons are part and parcel of the business, there's no denying that both Omega and Reigns are great in their unique ways and defy any comparison.

What do you make of fans comparing Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega? Share your honest thoughts in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava