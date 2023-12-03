Kenny Omega reacts to popular AEW star’s challenge for a singles match on Collision

Kenny Omega has just responded to the challenge of a certain AEW star for a match at Dynamite next week when the Wednesday show goes to Montreal, Canada.

Earlier tonight, Ethan Page was looking to bring himself back into the mix in AEW. He admitted that after he lost against MJF in June in front of his home crowd in Canada, he took a step back to regroup. Now that he is back, he wanted to challenge another star to a match in Canada. He then laid down the challenge to fellow Canadian Kenny Omega for a match on Dynamite.

On Twitter, The Cleaner reacted to the abrupt challenge. Considering that there were no prior interactions between the two, he was surprised. But in the end, he accepted the challenge, and this was quickly made official by AEW.

"A singles match?! What the? Uh, okay, sure. See you there," the former AEW World Champion tweeted.

Kenny Omega speaks on AEW match booking

A few weeks ago, The Cleaner addressed the scheduling of pay-per-views in AEW and whether he agreed with this or not.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Kenny Omega talked about how he felt that there may be too many PPVs, and with rumors that the number will increase by 2024, this does not seem to be a good plan for him.

He believed that PPVs should be built up well and should feel special. For him, the audience should end up feeling satisfied with the ending or wanting more after the show, which would also build up anticipation for the promotion's next show.

"We have wrestlers on our roster who could wrestle 365 days a year, and they want to because they love this business. Does that mean that we should wrestle every day of the year? Absolutely not. I don’t think so. That is sort of the same feeling I have toward PPVs. I think they should feel special. I think that when you’re building toward a PPV, there should be enough time to build stories and emotions to a fever pitch. You are either going to be satisfied or extremely dissatisfied with the outcome, but you’re going to want to watch the show the week after on Dynamite.”

Omega would not be able to express the same sentiments regarding the pacing of AEW's matches and storylines. Heading into 2024 and possibly more PPVs coming into play, people will just have to trust that management works on better buildups.

Do you agree with Kenny Omega? Let us know in the comments section below.