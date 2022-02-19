'One of the freakiest ever to do it' - Kenny Omega says WWE Hall of Famer saved his life more times than he can count (Exclusive)

Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently received massive praise from WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam in the currently-ongoing Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Coming across his words, Omega took to Twitter and cited both Van Dam and, well, Van Damme as his two inspirations for 'flexibility.'

When asked to name his 'Male Wrestler of the Year' 2021, RVD chose former AEW Champion Kenny Omega. He went on to say that Omega is special because he is 'one of a kind.' The Cleaner, who's clearly an RVD fan, responded on social media by naming Rob Van Dam as one of his idols.

According to Kenny Omega, watching RVD as a teen inspired him to work on his flexibility, which was instrumental both as a hockey player and as a pro wrestler.

His other inspiration is Jean-Claude Van Damme, who our readers may remember from Universal Solider and Street Fighter.

You can check out the tweets below:

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Rob Van Dam @TherealRVD @KennyOmegamanX twitter.com/skwrestling_/s… Dude, I think Kenny Omega is just that 'One of a Kind' wrestler & that’s why he is my Male Wrestler of the year for #SKWrestlingAwards . Vote for your picks at bit.ly/3rFIViX Dude, I think Kenny Omega is just that 'One of a Kind' wrestler & that’s why he is my Male Wrestler of the year for #SKWrestlingAwards. Vote for your picks at bit.ly/3rFIViX @KennyOmegamanX twitter.com/skwrestling_/s… One of the freakiest athletes to ever do it. JCVD and RVD were the two sole reasons I worked on my flexibility as a teen. Helped in hockey and probably saved my career in wrestling more times than I can count! Thanks, legend! twitter.com/therealrvd/sta… One of the freakiest athletes to ever do it. JCVD and RVD were the two sole reasons I worked on my flexibility as a teen. Helped in hockey and probably saved my career in wrestling more times than I can count! Thanks, legend! twitter.com/therealrvd/sta…

Of course, fans pitched a dream Omega vs. Rob Van Dam match soon after. Whether or not the match transpires still remains to be seen.

Despite a strong 2021, Kenny Omega is not currently leading in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards

As of this moment, Roman Reigns is still in the lead in the poll for 'Male Wrestler of the Year.' Although RVD believes Omega should be ahead of the pack, fans have made their voices heard and are rooting for The Tribal Chief in our official poll.

