Kenny Omega responds to Andrade's challenge

On 1st May 2021, Kenny Omega received an exciting challenge from former WWE Superstar Andrade. El Idolo made a shocking appearance during AAA's Rey De Reyes event and challenged Omega to a match at TripleMania 29 for the Mega Championship.

Fans will be excited to learn that Kenny Omega has responded to the challenge via Twitter.

Omega, who recently won the IMPACT World Championship, also holds the AEW and AAA Mega Titles. The Cleaner responded to Andrade by saying that he is a busy man and requested some time to consider the challenge.

"I’m a busy guy, give me some time to think about it," said Kenny Omega in his response to Andrade.

I’m a busy guy, give me some time to think about it. https://t.co/HlnWxxjJt0 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 3, 2021

If he accepts the challenge, the bout against Andrade has the potential to be an instant classic.

Kenny Omega has potential challengers for all three of his titles

Kenny Omega is one of the most popular wrestlers in the business today. Almost every match he is a part of is amazing and he continues to deliver five-star matches on a regular basis.

His work ethic and in-ring ability are so good that he now finds himself with three championship belts in his possession. This has also put a target on his back, with potential threats emerging for all three titles.

While Andrade has challenged him for the AAA Mega Championship, IMPACT Wrestling recently announced that a six-way match will be held at Under Siege (May 15, 2021) to determine Omega's first challenger for his IMPACT World Title.

Kenny Omega's feud with Jon Moxley is far from over and one can expect to see both men collide for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

There will also be plenty of others who would like a crack at The Cleaner.

Which title do you think Kenny Omega will lose first?