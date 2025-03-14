Kenny Omega reveals what he did after AEW Revolution, WWE's Ivar reacts

Kenny Omega had a great night at the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View. The Cleaner recently shared how he celebrated his victory. The post met with some comments, including one from WWE star Ivar.

Ad

At AEW Revolution 2025, Kenny Omega went to war with Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship. The Cleaner bested the Japanese star to win his first International Title in the Jacksonville-based promotion. A tournament is currently underway in All Elite Wrestling to determine Omega's first challenger for the title.

On Instagram, Kenny Omega shared photos from his visit to Absteak after winning the International Championship.

"Celebrated my last PPV win in Los Angeles here two years ago, and I'm happy to do it again. Thank you to @absteakla for providing a Champion's meal."

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

WWE World Tag Team Champion Ivar also dropped a comment on The Cleaner's post.

Ivar's comment on Kenny Omega's post [Image credits: Instagram]

Kenny Omega reacts to the AEW International Championship tournament

Kenny Omega always stays focused on elevating the titles he wins in professional wrestling. The Cleaner plans on doing the same with the International Championship, as he recently addressed future plans for the title.

Ad

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega reacted to Tony Khan announcing the International Title Eliminator Tournament. The Best Bout Machine is paying close attention to the participants and wants to face the best of the best at the upcoming Dynasty Pay-Per-View.

"So when our boss, when our fearless leader Tony Khan, said he had an idea to come up with the Dynasty Eliminator Tournament, I thought, 'Gee, Tony, that's a great idea because I want whoever has this belt to legitimately call themselves the best on the planet.' So you best believe I am going to be paying close attention to who wins [a shot at] this belt. It doesn't matter what country you represent, what walk of life you represent, I want to face the best," said Omega.

The fans will have to wait and see which star ends up facing Kenny Omega for the International Title at the AEW Dynasty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback