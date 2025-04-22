Kenny Omega reveals revolutionary idea has been "tossed around" in AEW

AEW's Kenny Omega returned from a year-long hiatus in January and has been making up for lost time since then. The reigning International Champion recently revealed that there had been discussions backstage of a potential intergender tag team tournament.

Ad

Omega is a major proponent of women's wrestling, and he has even played a role in shaping AEW's women's division as an EVP. During a recent Twitch stream, The Best Bout Machine was discussing potential intergender matches when he claimed that the idea of a mixed tag team tournament has been floated backstage:

"I keep hearing every now and then that, you know, it gets tossed around… every now and then in AEW, the ramblings of having the mixed tag matches tournament — oh! Athena would be good [to face in a singles match]. She really would be. Yeah, that’d be actually a real good match. But yeah, I keep hearing about the possibility of maybe doing this tournament."

Ad

Trending

Ad

AEW rarely features intergender wrestling, but Omega liked the idea of teaming up with and facing some of the industry's top women.

Kenny Omega lists top potential partners in mixed tag team tournament

Kenny Omega's greatest passion might be video games, but he is also fond of Japanese wrestling. The Best Bout Machine seems especially intrigued by the prospect of teaming up with some of World Wonder Ring Stardom's top talents.

Ad

Continuing on the subject of a mixed tag team tournament, Kenny Omega told his fans on Twitch that he'd like to see Mayu Iwatani and Starlight Kid involved:

"So I’ve put more thought into what a tag team would look like, rather than what a singles would look like, and then yeah, someone had said Mayu Iwatani and I’m thinking, yeah, that’d be cool to have her and someone team up or Starlight Kid and somebody team up. Those are two of my favorites from STARDOM for sure right now, and then of course, just countless others that have something special. Chihiro Hashimoto, yes. She’s incredible too. She would dump me on my head so terribly." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Stardom is partnered with AEW and has officially joined the annual Forbidden Door and Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-views. Whether Kenny Omega will get to team up with his favorite stars from the promotion remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.