Kenny Omega reveals revolutionary idea has been "tossed around" in AEW

AEW's Kenny Omega returned from a year-long hiatus in January and has been making up for lost time since then. The reigning International Champion recently revealed that there had been discussions backstage of a potential intergender tag team tournament.
Omega is a major proponent of women's wrestling, and he has even played a role in shaping AEW's women's division as an EVP. During a recent Twitch stream, The Best Bout Machine was discussing potential intergender matches when he claimed that the idea of a mixed tag team tournament has been floated backstage:
"I keep hearing every now and then that, you know, it gets tossed around… every now and then in AEW, the ramblings of having the mixed tag matches tournament — oh! Athena would be good [to face in a singles match]. She really would be. Yeah, that’d be actually a real good match. But yeah, I keep hearing about the possibility of maybe doing this tournament."
AEW rarely features intergender wrestling, but Omega liked the idea of teaming up with and facing some of the industry's top women.
Kenny Omega lists top potential partners in mixed tag team tournament
Kenny Omega's greatest passion might be video games, but he is also fond of Japanese wrestling. The Best Bout Machine seems especially intrigued by the prospect of teaming up with some of World Wonder Ring Stardom's top talents.
Continuing on the subject of a mixed tag team tournament, Kenny Omega told his fans on Twitch that he'd like to see Mayu Iwatani and Starlight Kid involved:
"So I’ve put more thought into what a tag team would look like, rather than what a singles would look like, and then yeah, someone had said Mayu Iwatani and I’m thinking, yeah, that’d be cool to have her and someone team up or Starlight Kid and somebody team up. Those are two of my favorites from STARDOM for sure right now, and then of course, just countless others that have something special. Chihiro Hashimoto, yes. She’s incredible too. She would dump me on my head so terribly." [H/T: POST Wrestling]
Stardom is partnered with AEW and has officially joined the annual Forbidden Door and Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-views. Whether Kenny Omega will get to team up with his favorite stars from the promotion remains to be seen.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.