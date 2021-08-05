Kenny Omega's next challenger for the AEW Championship revealed

Former WWE Champion Christian Cage is next in line for a shot at Kenny Omega's AEW Championship.

During this week's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, Christian appeared in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. The broadcaster disclosed that Captain Charisma had become the next challenger for the AEW Championship after his victory over The Blade earlier in the show.

As a result of his win tonight, #ChristianCage is the new No. 1 contender, and he says he's "Elite?!"



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/wpOpKY6www — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

In the interview, Christian Cage spoke about how he wanted to win back the world title after it was taken from him seven years ago due to his premature retirement. Though it wasn't revealed when the match between Christian and Kenny Omega would go down, there's a chance that the promotion books it for AEW All Out.

Otherwise, since the September 5th show is still a month away, AEW could also feature the match earlier, possibly at the first episode of AEW Rampage or The First Dance on August 20th, to build intrigue around the new show.

Whatever the case, Kenny Omega and Christian Cage are two seasoned veterans of the business and would certainly have a memorable clash over the title whenever they collide.

Christian Cage and Kenny Omega crossed paths in AEW early this year

Christian Cage made his stunning AEW debut at Revolution 2021 pay-per-view, where he was introduced as a "Hall of Fame" worthy talent. At the following episode of AEW Dynamite, Christian confronted Kenny Omega, making his intentions of capturing the AEW Championship clear.

Not sure that's how @Christian4Peeps saw his debut going but he ended up with the AEW World Championship belt so.... 👀 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3NLRQ2XjFh — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 11, 2021

However, the segment went nowhere as both the performers went their separate ways from there, engaging in different rivalries over the next few months. That said, now that Omega and Christian are finally set to deliver upon the initial tease, fans have every reason to rejoice.

Do you think Christian Cage is the right candidate to challenge AEW Champion Kenny Omega? Do you think Omega and Christian should clash at All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush