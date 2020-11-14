Kenny Omega's plans if he had not gone to AEW revealed

Kenny Omega is one of the top wrestlers in the world and is often recognized as such. When he signed with AEW, it was one of the biggest moves that he could have made, both for himself and the company.

However, according to Don Callis, if AEW had not come into existence, Kenny Omega might have headed down a very different road, where he might have joined his long-time friend Don Callis in IMPACT Wrestling.

“I’ll say this: If AEW had not come into play … Kenny Omega would have come into Impact Wrestling. Not that he ever agreed to it, but it’s something that Scott D’Amore and I would have made happen.”

Kenny Omega and Don Callis in AEW

So great to have been a part of the most important match of our generation. My oldest friend in the business @IAmJericho and my family @KennyOmegamanX .....doesnt get more meaningful than that https://t.co/aL72OOgbhP — Don Callis (@TheDonCallis) November 5, 2020

While Omega has not had the best year since he joined AEW, with his matches and feuds not really serving as the main events, that has changed. Kenny Omega is currently working towards the AEW World Heavyweight Championship of Jon Moxley. He became the No. 1 contender for the title after he was able to defeat his former best friend, 'Hangman' Adam Page, in the final of the tournament.

Kenny Omega has also changed his attitude completely since his time teaming with Page. Ever since the two of them lost the AEW Tag Team Championships, it is almost as if it is a new Kenny Omega that the fans are seeing. Omega has certainly been slightly heelish, with an elaborate new entrance that even involves two women dancing with brooms.

While Omega has moved towards a more heelish attitude, he is not a clear heel yet. At his last match at AEW: Full Gear, against Hangman Page, Kenny Omega's old friend, Don Callis was present. Callis was there as a commentator as a result of the urging of both Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. The IMPACT Wrestling authorities worked with Callis and Tony Khan to ensure a deal that would work.

Callis commentating Omega's match was an extraordinary experience, as it brought back the days of him commentating Omega's matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling.