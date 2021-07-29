Kenny Omega says he doesn't like being compared to top AEW star

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has often been very outspoken, especially when it comes to defending his legacy. He recently showcased that once again when discussing comparisons between him and Hangman Page.

During the Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite, The Elite, led by Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers, defeated Hangman Page and The Dark Order in a ten-man elimination match. The loss also puts the babyface team out of AEW World and Tag Team title contention for now. Apart from the storyline perspective, the bout also delivered on its hype.

It was utter chaos with everyone out displaying big maneuvers in their respective arsenals. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks now won't have to defend their championships against their arch-rivals.

Following the match, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to acknowledge that Hangman Page was a threat to his team during their bout. The Cleaner further added that he doesn't like people comparing him to Hangman Page, and he certainly took it personally tonight:

"Hangman was a threat. I’m not saying he wasn’t a threat. But me being compared to him… I took offense to that," Kenny Omega said.

Kenny Omega and the rest of the Elite members proved that they have become a force to be reckoned with.

Will Hangman Page claw his way back to the AEW World Championship picture?

While the outcome this week suggests that Hangman Page will now have to step away from AEW World Championship contention, his storyline with Kenny Omega may not be over.

The upcoming pay-per-view, All Out, is still months away, and the company could still insert Hangman Page back into the main event scene. AEW star Hangman Page has been purposefully kept away from the title picture ever since Kenny Omega rose to prominence.

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means! Saddle up for #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen live NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/pWUAkMJ8Ip — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

Had Page won the elimination match this week, people could have predicted that Kenny Omega would soon lose the championship. The company likely wanted to develop more heat towards the AEW World Champion.

Hangman Page is the most popular babyface in the company right now. Tony Khan will not drop the ball on him, at least not when the crowds are back in attendance.

Fans will have to wait for the upcoming episode to find out the fallout from this storyline.

Do you think Hangman Page and The Dark Order should have won this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham