AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen - Best and Worst - Hangman Page out of title contention, Jim Ross makes another blunder, CM Punk's arrival seemingly confirmed?

Welcome to the Fight for the Fallen 2021 edition of Best and Worst for AEW Dynamite. The show continues to grab headlines with its weekly special episodes. Tonight, we witnessed the Fight For The Fallen, and it turned out to be an eventful show, especially for the hardcore wrestling fans.

The show kickstarted with a high-stakes 10-man elimination tag team match and ended with a brutal fight between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage. Despite producing an exciting card, the crowd at Charlotte was dull, to say the least. It made some of the matches feel less prominent.

Nevertheless, we'll provide you with the best and worst of AEW Dynamite for an in-depth analysis of the show. If you disagree with any of the points presented below, do let us know in the comments section.

#5 Worst: Hangman Page and Dark Order out of the AEW World and Tag Team picture

One of the letdown moments from this week's episode was Hangman Page and the Dark Order suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of The Elite in a 10-man elimination match.

The loss has now put Hangman Page and the Dark Order out of the AEW World and Tag Team Championships picture for a while. The quality of the match impressed everyone, considering the opportunity given to the Dark Order members, especially John Silver, to shine against well-established opponents.

But the outcome has led to a storyline wreck. The loss may not hurt the Dark Order much compared to Hangman Page. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy was purposefully kept away from the main event scene to build a massive championship clash with Kenny Omega for the AEW World title.

The company depicted the story of both men from friendship to betrayal, followed by Hangman being skeptical over his abilities. With so much on paper, one may wonder why management didn't pull the trigger at Fight for the Fallen.

Meanwhile, The Elite has more noteworthy superstars in their faction than the Dark Order. Having them loose may have halted their momentum, at least according to the company.

We hope that this isn't the downfall of Hangman Page. The guy possesses all the credentials in the world to be the AEW World Champion. It remains to be seen how Hangman Adam Page will overcome this dreadful defeat, in order to claw his way back to an AEW World Championship opportunity somewhere down the line.

