Kenny Omega says "90%" of WWE Superstars are interested in AEW

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega spoke about the possibility of having more WWE superstars in AEW in the future.

Tony Khan recently signed some huge names to AEW from WWE, and Omega shared how a majority of WWE superstars want to be in AEW.

Omega is set to face former WWE superstar Bryan Danielson in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Fans have been raving about the clash, which will be a non-title match. The battle will mark Bryan Danielson's in-ring debut for AEW, and Omega is planning to spoil the party by handing a defeat to Bryan.

The Cleaner, in his recent interview with Tokyo Sports, talked about how AEW has become "the destination for wrestlers." He also pointed out that AEW could sign more WWE wrestlers as most of them are eyeing a move to Khan's brand.

"There's definitely going to be more of them. I'd say about 90% of the wrestlers in WWE right now want to be in AEW," said Kenny Omega.

Disclaimer: The above quote was auto translated from an article that was originally in Japanese.

Kenny Omega names Roman Reigns as a specific opponent that he would like to face

Omega, in the same interview, named WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as a specific opponent he wants to face. He added that a match against the Tribal Chief would be a great opportunity for him to prove what a real champion he is.

Also Read

It's no surprise to learn that Omega has Reigns as a specific opponent that he'd like to face. The Tribal Chief has had a phenomenal year and has carried SmackDown on his shoulder. Similarly, Omega has been the centerpiece of AEW for the past year.

The leader of The Elite is ranked as the top wrestler in the PWI top 500 2021 list. Reigns ended up second on the list. A match between Omega and Reigns would certainly be a treat for wrestling fans.

A former IMPACT Wrestling Champion teases the match of the year with 2 exciting AEW teams here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh