Kenny Omega seemingly takes a shot at CM Punk in response to fan tweet

CM Punk recently left AEW on a sour note after his contract was terminated by the company following the backstage drama that unfolded during All Elite Wrestling's All-In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London. At All In, Punk was reportedly involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry, which led to a brawl. AEW star Kenny Omega seemingly took a shot at CM Punk, while responding to a fan tweet.

Former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson recently challenged Kenny Omega to a 'Street Fighter 6' video game match, to which the 39-year-old agreed. Johnson soon announced through a Twitter post (X) that the 'Street Fighter 6' match would take place after AEW's Wrestledream pay-per-view.

"Not gonna lie i’m impressed!! it goes down in Seattle after @AEW wrestledream on @crownchannel @KennyOmegamanX #sonicboom"

Omega reposted Johnson's announcement through his account and claimed he would win easily. Replying to the post, a fan asked the former AEW Champion about the odds of getting a match between Omega and Punk in a competitive game of Street Fighter 6.

"What are the odds of getting Omega vs Punk In a competitive game of Street Fighter 6?" Fan asked.

The Best Bout Machine had a hilarious reply and seemingly took shots at CM Punk, who was reportedly involved in multiple backstage brawls during his tenure in the Jacksonville-based company.

Omega replied he was not on Punk's level.

"Punk would need to find 2 minutes of spare time. I ain’t on that level" Omega replied.

After some time, Omega again took to Twitter (X) and clarified that he thought the question was about @PunkDaGod and that now he was getting confused.

"We do mean @PunkDaGod right? Now I’m getting confused."

Other than the incidents at All In, Punk was also reportedly involved in a backstage brawl after AEW All Out 2022, and as per the reports, Kenny Omega was also a part of it.

Shawn Michaels responds to questions regarding CM Punk's WWE return

After his exit from AEW, rumors about CM Punk returning to World Wrestling Entertainment have been running rampant in the wrestling world.

During the media call for the upcoming NXT pay-per-view, No Mercy, Shawn Michaels was asked about the possibility of The Second City Saint Returning to WWE and working in the developmental brand. The Heart Break Kid replied that Punk would be welcomed in NXT.

"Of course, we would welcome him here in NXT. I always enjoyed working with Phil. I understood him. We were once at TV, he pulled out an autograph I signed for him."

However, Michaels added that if CM Punk returned, he would probably work on the main roster rather than NXT.

