CM Punk to make WWE return and possibly work NXT? Shawn Michaels responds

CM Punk, real name Phillip Jack Brooks, getting fired from AEW was a low point for a large section of wrestling fans, but it did spark a barrage of WWE return speculation. After all, despite evidence to the contrary, The Straight Edge Superstar resurfacing on WWE TV is looked upon as a very plausible scenario to many fans out there.

If there is someone within the Stamford-based promotion who could give us a proper answer as to whether CM Punk will return after ten long years, it is Shawn Michaels. The Hall of Famer is at present the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and oversees the creative aspects of NXT.

During NXT No Mercy's Media Call, Mr. WrestleMania himself responded to a potential CM Punk WWE return. When asked if the former AEW World Champion would work the Tuesday show, Michaels said:

"Of course, we would welcome him here in NXT. I always enjoyed working with Phil. I understood him. We were once at TV, he pulled out an autograph I signed for him."

Shawn Michaels also added that he believes Punk would rather work on the main roster than join NXT in some fashion. The Second City Savior got fired from AEW on September 3rd, one week after defeating Samoa Joe at All In inside a packed Wembley Stadium in London, England.

