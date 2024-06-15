Kenny Omega sends a message to current WWE star amidst AEW hiatus

Kenny Omega recently sent a message to a current WWE star. The star being discussed is The New Day member Xavier Woods, with who Omega has a friendly relationship especially due to their shared love of video games.

The Cleaner was diagnosed with diverticulitis last year in December. He has been on the shelf since then. On the May 1 edition of Dynamite, Omega returned to AEW to update his fans about his medical condition. He promised his fans to return to the ring once he's healed.

Xavier Woods recently took to X/Twitter to comment on his video game match against Kenny Omega which happened at Street Fighter V E3 2018 featuring The New Day vs. The Elite crossover.

Woods shared a funny GIF related to his video game fight with Kenny Omega and took a dig at him. He then sent a friendly warning to The Cleaner for the next time they meet face-to-face in an online game match.

Responding to the tweet, The Best Bout Machine wrote:

"Something for me…? Unless it’s your lunch money or about 20 inches worth of intestines/colon, I doubt I could ever stomach another event with you. Yes, I know. The pun was not intended. Stop it."

Kenny Omega on potential match with Xavier Woods

Kenny Omega hasn't been seen inside the ring for a while but is very active on his social media. In March 2024, he was asked to comment on having a potential celebrity boxing match.

When he asked his fans who they wanted him to see lock horns with many named his longtime online rival Xavier Woods. The Cleaner then responded:

"Creed (Xavier Woods). Actually, you know what? Creed, I honestly — it would be a good match. I actually think that’d be a really good match… But in an actual shoot boxing match. I think it’d be a good fight. I think it really would be. That’d be actually really good. I wouldn’t wanna hit him, though. I hate him; I don’t wanna hit him. I hate his guts, but I don’t wanna hit the guy. I don’t think he wants to hit me, either."

Omega is supposed to go under the knife soon to treat his diverticulitis infection before he can return to the ring. Fans are hopeful they might see him inside the squared circle by the end of this year.