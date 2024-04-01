"I hate his guts" - Kenny Omega on potential boxing match with WWE rival

AEW's Kenny Omega has worked hard to entertain fans over the years, both in and out of the ring. That includes playing up his longstanding rivalries, and one of his most frequent targets is WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed).

Omega and Woods go way back, having shared a rivalry related to both video games and wrestling for years. Despite the two being friends in real life, they have rarely missed an opportunity to take shots at one another, with The Cleaner often going out of his way to do so.

Kenny Omega is currently on the shelf after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, but he's staying busy with his new weekly Twitch stream. On the latest edition, he was asked about potentially competing in a celebrity boxing match. Omega entertained the idea, asking fans who he should fight:

"Who knows, though? Maybe in a Triller card, somewhere in the future, I’ll be celebrity boxing someone. I don’t know. We’ll find out, who knows? So, if I was to take a real boxing match, who would you like to see me fight? Any wrestlers you think I might be able to fight in a real boxing match?"

Many fans immediately pointed to Kenny's longtime social media rival, Xavier Woods. The former AEW Champion took a few good-natured shots at the latter but claimed that he wouldn't actually want to hit him.

"Creed (Xavier Woods). Actually, you know what? Creed, I honestly — it would be a good match. I actually think that’d be a really good match… But in an actual shoot boxing match. I think it’d be a good fight. I think it really would be. That’d be actually really good. I wouldn’t wanna hit him, though. I hate him; I don’t wanna hit him. I hate his guts, but I don’t wanna hit the guy. I don’t think he wants to hit me, either." [H/T POSTWrestling]

Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods recently collaborated outside the ring

Kenny Omega has never competed against Xavier Woods in a wrestling match, but the two have duked it out plenty of times in fighting games – most famously in the New Day vs. The Elite showdown at E3 2018.

Outside of that, the two sometimes get together to review video games or create a 'Best Of' list. Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods continued the tradition by recently teaming up for their 2023 list on Giant Bomb, but as usual, they couldn't resist taking shots at one another:

Fans have been salivating over the prospect of The Elite vs. The New Day in a wrestling match for years. WWE's Kofi Kingston even shouted out The Young Bucks in a recent interview. Whether the two groups ever get the chance to face off in the ring remains to be seen.