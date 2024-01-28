"They’re gonna get buried aren’t they" - Fans react after top WWE star teases big match against The Young Bucks ahead of Royal Rumble

WWE superstar Kofi Kingston did the unthinkable when he name-dropped AEW's The Young Bucks in front of the media just hours before the Royal Rumble. Kingston was with his New Day partners Big E and Xavier Woods when this happened.

Kofi was asked by a journalist to list a dream match for The New Day, to which he said:

“I mean, I am gonna give a copout answer here. There is just so many possibilities, you know. We've always wanted to have matches with The Young Bucks.”

Big E displayed a hilarious reaction to Kofi's words as Xavier Woods grinned, but Kingston expressed that he was serious. That led to a lot of WWE fans taking to X to have their say on what they thought about the dream scenario.

Some fans said that a match between the two teams would be the dream, while others said that there was no way this could happen.

It's no secret that Woods, Kingston, and Big E are good friends with Kenny Omega and the Bucks. The two teams have often traded banter on social media and even faced off in a Street Fighter competition at E3 2018.

Kofi Kingston reveals WWE Royal Rumble wish

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has created a lot of memorable moments in the Royal Rumble. From high-flying action to near-impossible spots to avoid elimination, Kingston has done it all.

However, the one thing he has not been able to achieve is winning the Royal Rumble match. He spoke to Wrestling Inc. and revealed that he wished to win the match.

"But to me, the greatest moment of all time would be to actually win the Royal Rumble and being in that exclusive circle of people who have won. And of course, you punch your ticket to WrestleMania and wrestle the main event for the WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship or whatever title you choose, to be honest. But to be in the main event at WrestleMania, I would trade all of those moments to have one Royal Rumble win." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

With the Royal Rumble taking place tonight, it will be interesting to see what kind of a role Kofi Kingston gets to play in it.

