"Kick the forbidden door open" - Kofi Kingston calls out top AEW tag team for a dream match

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently called out a major AEW tag team for a dream match against The New Day. The said duo is The Young Bucks, with whom the WWE stable has shared the stage, albeit in a non-wrestling capacity.

Nicholas and Matthew Jackson are two of All Elite Wrestling's most beloved performers. Apart from their responsibilities as in-ring workers, they also serve as the promotion's EVPs. While the duo has had several dream matches across the globe over their illustrious career, one clash that fans have been clamoring to materialize for years is between The Young Bucks and The New Day.

Now, ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, Kofi Kingston has boldly stated that The New Day always wanted to get inside the square circle with the former AEW Tag Team Champions. Kingston also cited the example of how Mickie James appeared on WWE programming last year at Royal Rumble 2023 despite being signed to TNA:

"There are so many possibilities. Like we always wanted to have matches with The Young Bucks. We have said it before. We say it all the time. They opened the door. They let Mickie James come from TNA. They let her come, not me. So I can talk about it. Kick the forbidden door open so I can come and peek through and see, " said Kingston [0:05 - 0:30]

AEW tag team The Young Bucks on a match between The Elite and The New Day being rejected by WWE

Back in 2021, during an interview, Nick and Matt Jackson disclosed how a match between The Elite (Nicholas, Matthew, and Kenny Omega) and The New Day was close to coming to fruition. However, the former AEW Tag Team Champions revealed that WWE eventually rejected the offer for undisclosed reasons:

"I feel like we’ve wrestled every tag team we’ve wanted to. I guess the Usos and The New Day would be the only two left who would be on my bucket list. When we were close to doing The Elite versus The New Day a few years ago, WWE never gave the okay on it. We were really close to doing it."

It's safe to say if The Young Bucks were ever to jump ship to WWE, a match against The New Day could headline any premium live event.

