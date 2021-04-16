The Young Bucks on plans WWE rejected for a match

AEW stars The Young Bucks have revealed that WWE rejected plans for a match between them and The New Day. The Elite, the team of Matt and Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega, were close to facing The New Day a few years ago.

The Elite is a wrestling trio featuring brothers Matt and Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega. The trio was formed in 2016 after AJ Styles was kicked out of the Bullet Club faction in NJPW. The likes of Cody Rhodes, Adam Page and Marty Scurll have also been a part of the faction in various promotions.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, The Young Bucks were asked about a tag team they would like to wrestle in AEW. The AEW stars stated that they have wrestled with almost all tag teams they've wanted, apart from two current WWE tag teams, The New Day and The Usos. The Young Bucks revealed that there was a small chance of them facing The New Day a few years ago.

"I feel like we’ve wrestled every tag team we’ve wanted to. I guess the Usos and The New Day would be the only two left who would be on my bucket list. When we were close to doing The Elite versus The New Day a few years ago, WWE never gave the okay on it. We were really close to doing it."

Matt Jackson said that he would like to feud with FTR once again, as well as Pac and Fenix, in AEW.

The New Day vs. The Elite in WWE

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have stated in the past that they had discussions with WWE after their contracts with NJPW expired in 2019.

The only time that The New Day and The Elite came face-to-face was at the E3 gaming conference back in 2018.

