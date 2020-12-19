AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks recently sat down for an interview with Fightful, and exclusive snippets of the chat have been revealed on Fightful Select.

The Bucks told Sean Ross Sapp that they ended up passing up on four or five different offers of joining WWE. The proposals came from none other than Triple H himself.

Of course, the offers came before the Young Bucks decided to commit their future to the AEW project. Matt Jackson recalled when their contract talks were up, and they had scheduled another meeting for a few weeks down the line.

There was also a time when the Bucks and Kenny Omega were convinced that they'd all end up in the WWE. However, that didn't happen, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Matt and Nick Jackson also put over Triple H during the interview and said that the WWE NXT boss was charming and very good at his job.

The Young Bucks have been wrestling since they began training in 2011. The brothers have often been considered as one of the best tag teams in all of pro wrestling for several years. Matt and Nick Jackson put themselves on the map due to their work in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. They have wrestled in several indie promotions and have attracted the attention of the WWE management for years.

Dave Meltzer reported in February 2019 that WWE pitched an invasion angle to the Young Bucks when they were offered contracts. The big storyline would have seen Bucks - and possibly Kenny Omega, Cody, and Adam Page - invade the WWE during WrestleMania 35 season. Back then, Triple H worked really hard to secure the Elite members' services; however, they all decided to sign with AEW.

The Young Bucks in AEW

Advertisement

The Young Bucks signed five-year contracts with AEW in January 2019, and they took up the executive vice president positions in addition to being in-ring performers for the company.

The Bucks won the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the Full Gear PPV in November in one of the best tag team matches of the year against FTR.