"Fun guy to destroy" - Kenny Omega sends a message to recently released AEW star 

Kenny Omega recently sent out a message to Joey Janela, whose tenure with All Elite Wrestling ended a few days back.

Despite being one of the most high-profile signings for AEW when the promotion came into existence, The Bad Boy's run quickly fizzled out as he was related to performing on Dark or Dark: Elevation. Janela confirmed that he was leaving Tony Khan's promotion after a nearly three-year tenure earlier this year.

A few hours back, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to respond to a fan who shared a clip of him hitting a brutal V-Trigger on Janela during their match from Dynamite back in December 2020. The Cleaner responded by writing that it was one of his favorite V-Triggers ever and that Janela was a fun guy to "destroy."

The Best Bout Machine also added that he had his favorite AEW Dark match against Joey Janela. Check out Omega's tweet below:

"One of my favorite V-Triggers. Janela was a fun guy to destroy in there and my favorite #aewdark singles match." tweeted Kenny Omega

Apart from Janela, the likes of Marko Stunt and Dark Order's Stu Grayson also departed All Elite Wrestling after their contracts expired.

Kenny Omega's status for AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door was "uncertain."

Considering he has been away since November 2021, fans are eager to see The Cleaner back, especially in time for Forbidden Door. To say Omega had a legendary run in NJPW before signing with AEW would be an understatement, as he competed in several instant classics during his time in the company.

Plus, Kenny Omega remains the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in the promotion's history. As such, it would be a big disappointment if he missed out on the crossover show. According to a recent report, he underwent a Hernia surgery a few days back, for which the recovery time is around two months.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX



8 of the best Going anime in mind, body, and stick. It's time for Persona 4 smackdown.8 of the best #P4AU players face off in @atlus_west's Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Charity Sho-down on March 18th! Going anime in mind, body, and stick. It's time for Persona 4 smackdown.8 of the best #P4AU players face off in @atlus_west's Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Charity Sho-down on March 18th! https://t.co/bHAVMkpI40

With AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door scheduled for June 26th, The Best Bout Machine's status for the pay-per-view is "uncertain" right now.

Did you enjoy Omega and Joey Janela's short-lived rivalry in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava