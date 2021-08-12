Kenny Omega set to defend IMPACT Wrestling World Title on AEW Rampage debut episode

Kenny Omega will be taking on Christian Cage for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship on this Friday's AEW Rampage premiere episode. The match was confirmed during the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega took on the Sydal Brothers and Dante Martin in a trios match to open this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. An energetic opener saw Dante Martin steal the show with his offensive flurry. Martin was everywhere, wowing the crowd with superb high-flying moves that showed off his athleticism and aerial skills.

But the Elite picked up the victory after a One-Winged Angel and a BTE V-Trigger on Dante Martin.

As Don Callis berated the Pittsburgh crowd, Christian Cage walked out accompanied by Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

Earlier in the night, it was confirmed that the WWE Legend will challenge Omega for the AEW World Title at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on 5th September.

Christian vowed to become the World Champion at All Out, before revealing Tony Khan had granted him a title match at AEW Rampage's debut episode for Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage will be the third Title Match confirmed for AEW Rampage

The card for AEW Rampage's debut episode is shaping up to be a very exciting one. Apart from the Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage match, two other championship matches have been announced for the new show's premiere.

Red Velvet, who is on an eight-match winning streak, will be taking on Pittsburgh's very own Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship.

The third Title match will see Miro defend his TNT Championship against fan-favorite, Fuego del Sol. The Redeemer promised to put del Sol away for good.

Del Sol reacted to his title opportunity on Twitter, claiming that he will pull off the upset and become a champion in AEW.

"I’m going to get a job and win the TNT Championship all in the same night! I’m going to take God’s Favorite Champion and make his night a living hell when I shock the world and win! It’s my time! #AEWRampage," said Del Sol.

