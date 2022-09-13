Photo: Kenny Omega spotted during first public appearance following AEW suspension

AEW star Kenny Omega was spotted when he visited the headquarters of Japanese video game company Sega today.

The former AEW World Champion is currently serving a suspension due to his heated backstage altercation with CM Punk after All Out. While he has been silent on social media since the incident took place, it looks like his relationship with the promotion has not been affected.

He was scheduled to make a promotional appearance in Tokyo regarding AEW's upcoming Fight Forever video game. It was reported that his schedule was fixed before the pay-per-view took place. AEW allowing him to follow it despite the events at All Out speaks volumes about the relationship between the two parties.

Sega, the video game company headquartered in Tokyo, took to Twitter today to post a picture of Kenny Omega posing with the company's mascot. They coupled the post with the caption "Guess who visited the SEGA office??"

Jim Cornette says he can see WWE going after AEW star Kenny Omega

There has been a huge tug-of-war between WWE and AEW over talent acquisition recently. With Kenny Omega now suspended from the Jacksonville-based promotion, Jim Cornette feels he could emerge as a potential target for Triple H.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager professed that WWE could look at removing Omega from the competition, though he would not last long in the promotion.

"I can even see, okay for the s**ts and giggles let's see if we can get Omega away from them maybe if, you know, either he'll listen to us and make the changes we want him to make because at least he looks like an athlete and maybe some of our guys can get something out of him or we've taken him away from the competition and they don't have him. You know he'll have a nervous breakdown in that locker room in three months but I can see them making him an offer."

Kenny Omega was also stripped off his newly-won AEW Trios Championship after the backstage fight. Do you think AEW took the right step by suspending him? Sound off in the comments section below!

