Kenny Omega subtly teases the blockbuster arrival of 21-time champion in AEW

Kenny Omega recently teased a 33-year-old star coming to AEW. The star being discussed is "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

The Cleaner has been absent from AEW since December 2023 after he was diagnosed with diverticulitis. He did make a brief appearance a couple of weeks ago, taking part in the feud between The Elite and Tony Khan. During his hiatus, however, he became rather active on Twitch, where Kenny shared his hot takes and opinions on wrestling.

Speedball has made a name for himself in the independent promotions and captured tons of championships. He has been signed with TNA Wrestling for a couple of years. However, recent reports suggest that the star's contract is set to expire around the end of 2024.

Speaking on his recent Twitch stream, Kenny Omega heaped praise on Bailey's overall career. He then also teased Mike's possibly signing with AEW.

“Mike Bailey, now that’s a guy that’s been killing it. You want to talk about a journeyman? A guy who has been going to every little mom-and-pop indie on the planet, doesn’t matter where. And he is giving incredible efforts. I look at that guy, and I’m thinking like, 'Man, how are you not on the injury list?' And he wrestles with no shoes on top of that? And he’s doing dives all the time? What the hell? Geez! Yeah, Speedball could have done some great things in AEW. I mean, he still might; who knows?” Kenny said. [H/T - WrestleZone]

Kenny Omega reveals he will undergo surgery

Speaking on his Twitch stream, the former AEW World Champion revealed that he will be undergoing surgery soon. He also admitted that he was considering retirement recently due to his health issues.

"I did have to go back to the hospital. The good news is that I was able to get some pre-op stuff done. He’s done me a solid. I will actually be getting surgery very, very, very soon. There was a moment when I was dealing with this stuff where I wasn’t sure if I could come back," said Kenny.

As of now, there is no timetable for Kenny Omega's return to action following surgery.

