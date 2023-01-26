Kenny Omega teases major title defense in AEW this year (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega seemingly has big plans for this year in pro wrestling.

The Cleaner recently won the AEW World Trios Championship alongside The Young Bucks after taking down the Death Triangle in a Best-of-Seven series. Besides his wrestling ventures, he will also play a role in the upcoming video game, Like a Dragon: Ishin.

Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda's own Jason Parker. In response to a question about his future plans, Omega expressed his wish to compete for several titles this year.

"So we’ll see what 2023 holds for myself, for The Elite, whether it’s gonna exclusively be six-man tags, whether I’m gonna be able to defend the North American belt in AEW or not. Who knows, but there will be opportunities for multi-mans, tags, singles, hopefully it’s going to be a very interesting and varied year in wrestling for me."

The AEW star was recently praised by WWE veteran Jake Roberts

Kenny Omega has seemingly enthralled fans and veterans alike, as even WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts spoke highly of him recently.

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts is apparently a big fan of The Cleaner. In a recent episode of his The Snake Pit podcast, the veteran heavily praised Kenny Omega. Surprisingly, he went as far as to place Omega above the likes of Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair in terms of his caliber as a performer.

"He’s unbelievable, man, and I love his finishing maneuver [One-Winged Angel], and knee to the face, that’s pretty crisp," said Roberts. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

With Kenny Omega also currently active in NJPW, it remains to be seen what he and The Elite plan to do in the coming months.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega bag the AEW World Championship title again? Sound off in the comments section below.

