Kenny Omega teases a match with AAA World Trios Champion

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has recently teased a possible encounter against AAA's El Hijo Del Vikingo. This comes after Mexican Luchador used Kenny Omega's Croyt’s Wrath finisher during a six-man bout this week.

Apart from holding top titles in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, Kenny Omega is also the AAA Mega Champion. At Héroes Inmortales XIII, he defeated Rey Fenix to win the title. The Cleaner is currently the second-longest reigning champion in AAA history.

Kenny Omega is the new AAA Mega Champion after defeating Fenix at last night's Heroes Inmortales.https://t.co/wQ2lgWN65X pic.twitter.com/5LJvbLUkvt — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 20, 2019

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Kenny Omega applauded El Hijo Del Vikingo for delivering his maneuver. He stated that with a little more strength, he could have executed as perfectly as Omega does. The AEW World Champion further sent a warning to him, stating that he will destroy him just like he did Jungle Boy:

"The balance and core strength this takes is incredible. With a little more raw power, he could have done it just as good as me. I’ve said @vikingo_aaa is one of the best for a reason. Much like with Jungle Boy in AEW, I want to crush your future too, @luchalibreaaa "

The balance and core strength this takes is incredible. With a little more raw power, he could have done it just as good as me.



I’ve said @vikingo_aaa is one of the best for a reason. Much like with Jungle Boy in AEW, I want to crush your future too, @luchalibreaaa https://t.co/KvZQJRygvd — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 5, 2021

El Hijo Del Vikingo didn't let Kenny Omega's tweet go unnoticed. He quickly responded in the Spanish language, stating that he's ready for the challenge:

"Estoy listo @KennyOmegamanX"

Apparently, Konnan, who has stayed as the mainstay of the AAA promotion for years, has expressed his desire to see this match. Taking to Twitter, he asked Kenny Omega to give fans what they'd been wanting to see:

"Kenny, I know you’re all about giving the fans what they want so let’s give it to them Omega v Vikingo"

Kenny,

I know you’re all about giving the fans what they want so let’s give it to them

Omega v Vikingo🔥🚒 — Konnan (@Konnan5150) July 6, 2021

With so much hype built for this match within 24 hours, it would be a treat for fans if they get to witness these two highly-gifted athletes take to the ring, and create magic.

Kenny Omega will defend his AAA Championship this August

But before Kenny Omega thinks about facing El Hijo Del Vikingo, he will first have to defend his AAA Championship against Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania XXIX this August.

This is surely going to be an epic bout. Fans can expect these men to tear the house down in Mexico. It also remains to be seen if Kenny Omega finally loses his title or not.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo? Do you think Kenny Omega will be able to retain his Championship against Andrade El Idolo? Sound off in the comment section below!

