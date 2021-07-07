Kenny Omega thinks a match with rising AAA star will be money 

AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently applauded AAA star El Hijo Del Vikingo for using his old finisher Croyt's Wrath. On top of that, Omega also teased wrestling him by stating that he wants to crush Vikingo's future.

While such teases are a constant fixture in the wrestling world, it seems like the AEW Champion is indeed very keen on battling it out with Vikingo.

Wrestling veteran Konnan, who recently appeared on AEW Dynamite, tweeted that he would love to see Omega vs. Vikingo. In response, Kenny Omega shared a GIF that implied a match between him and the Mexican star would be money.

"Kenny, I know you’re all about giving the fans what they want so let’s give it to them. Omega v Vikingo," tweeted Konan

Since Kenny Omega holds the top prize in AAA, the Mega Championship, a clash between him and Vikingo could soon become a reality. However, before that, Omega will defend his title against fellow AEW star Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania XXIX.

If The Cleaner manages to retain the title at the show on the 14th of August, El Hijo Del Vikingo could be next in line for a shot at the champion. While it remains to be seen when the match will materialize, one thing is for sure that the two will weave magic whenever they step foot into the squared circle.

Kenny Omega will also defend his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship soon

With as many as three major world titles draped around his waist, Kenny Omega is never short of challengers for his championships. One such challenger is Sami Callihan, who is hell-bent on taking away the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship from Omega.

One of the biggest matches in @IMPACTWRESTLING history.



One of the biggest matches in my career.



July 17th.



I get back what’s ours, and make @TheDonCallis watch as I bash @KennyOmegamanX’s brains in. #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/U2J4PfhPBW — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 18, 2021

At Slammiversary 2021, Callihan and Kenny Omega will lock horns in one of the most important matches in IMPACT Wrestling's storied history. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see this dream match take place, with most of them rooting for Callihan to end Omega's run on top and bring the IMPACT World Championship home.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega and El Hijo Del Vikingo square off in the future? Who do you think will come out on top when Omega takes on Sami Callihan at Slammiversary 2021? Sound off in the comments section below!

