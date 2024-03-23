Kenny Omega wants mixed tag team match against Mercedes Mone and 36-year-old AEW star

AEW star Kenny Omega recently shared his desire to compete in a mixed tag team match against Mercedes Mone and The Rainmaker Kazuchika Okada.

Mone and Okada are two of the big names that recently joined All Elite Wrestling. The Rainmaker made his debut on the March 6, 2024, edition of Dynamite and aligned himself with Omega's friends, The Young Bucks. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone made her arrival a week later at the AEW Dynamite: Big Business in her hometown of Boston.

A fan on Twitter/X recently posted Kenny Omega's comments from his Twitch stream, where he talked about potentially teaming up with Riho again to face some great opponents like Kazuchika Okada, & Mercedes Mone, Adam Cole & Britt Baker, and more.

Expand Tweet

AEW star Kenny Omega praised former WWE Champion Kurt Angle

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently heaped praise on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The Cleaner had some heartfelt comments for the Olympic Gold Medalist and revealed that he often studies the latter's matches.

During a recent live stream, Omega called Angle the most complete wrestler of all time.

"I do think that Kurt Angle is the greatest... I can't even say just in-ring... For me he's just, he's the most complete wrestler of all time. He's my favorite. He's my go to guy to study, for me. Being an atheletic guy that wants to... be able to mesh well and compliment every wrestling style. Anyone who's familair with me, I'm not afraid to embrass myself or do silly things and that's what I love a lot about what Kurt did on TV," said Omega.

Expand Tweet

Kurt Angle had a great career in professional wrestling. The veteran competed in numerous promotions, like WWE, TNA, NJPW, and more. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Poll : Do you agree with Kenny Omega's comments? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion