"Kenny Omega will go to WWE," "Oh my god it’s happening" - Fans erupt as Tony Khan unveils location for AEW Collision debut episode

Tony Khan has revealed the location for the highly anticipated debut episode of AEW Collision.

During this week's episode of Dynamite, Khan made an announcement that sent fans into a frenzy. The debut episode of Collision will take place at the iconic United Center in Chicago on June 17. The announcement received a thunderous pop from the crowd, indicating the immense anticipation surrounding this event.

Initially, it was reported that the company had hinted at hosting the debut episode of Collision at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, serving as a backup plan in case negotiations with CM Punk fell through.

However, it seems that AEW was successful in securing Punk's involvement, although no explicit mention was made during the announcement. The choice of Chicago as the location strongly suggests that it aligns with the Second City Saint's highly speculated return to the company.

Following this revelation, wrestling enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their excitement and speculate on the implications of this decision.

Some fans speculated that it could potentially lead to Kenny Omega making a surprising move to WWE, as it was reported that CM Punk had a confrontational brawl with the Elite at last year's All Out event.

As fans eagerly await the historic Collision debut, all eyes will be on Chicago as All Elite Wrestling prepares to deliver yet another unforgettable chapter in its ever-evolving narrative.

Veteran says CM Punk is holding cards for AEW Collision

The wrestling community is buzzing with anticipation as AEW Collision's debut episode draws near, and all eyes are on CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar has become the center of attention, with fans eagerly speculating about his involvement in the show in Chicago.

On an episode of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris, Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the matter:

"There's so much talk going on all over the internet now about this AEW Collision show, and where is it going to be held? This is like a last-minute thing. They had a date for this, everything planned. Now, supposedly on Dynamite, there'll be another announcement coming. So usually, you know, these things should be organized to the point where it's locked in the TV time... All they care about is where CM Punk [is] gonna be ... I think it's a partial thing. I think Punk is holding the cards here," Apter said.

As the countdown continues, the wrestling world remains on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the revelation of CM Punk's role in AEW Collision.

