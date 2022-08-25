"Money where your mouth is" - AEW performer takes a dig at Kenny Omega in heated verbal altercation after Dynamite goes off-air

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay got into a verbal altercation after this week's Dynamite went off the air.

Omega and the Young Bucks (combinedly known as the Elite) defeated their opponents on the previous episode of Dynamite to proceed to the semifinals of the AEW Trios Tournament.

This week, Will Ospreay and his United Empire stablemates Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis defeated Death Triangle to set up a clash with the Elite in the semifinals.

After the show went off the air, the returning AEW star took a shot at Ospreay and asked the latter if he could handle the responsibility of being in the big leagues.

"Tell these people how you feel. Thank these people for giving us their time tonight. Now that you guys are in the big leagues, that’s just one of your daily duties. See if you can handle the responsibility, Will. Hopefully you can handle it a little better than filling my shoes in New Japan," said Omega. (Via Fightful)

The NJPW star warned Kenny Omega that his empire is in danger as they go up against the United Empire next week.

"Face it, you guys have built a wonderful empire here, but it wouldn’t be this good because you invited me to come over here. Money where your mouth is. Next week, United Empire vs. The Elite," Ospreay said. (Via Fightful)

Kenny Omega came back with a scathing response to Will Ospreay

The verbal fight did not stop there as Kenny Omega took up the mic again to reply to his long-time rival.

Omega professed that nobody knew Will Ospreay in AEW before he introduced him to the fans.

"After the hardships that I faced to give people like you an opportunity, you would think that maybe you’d be able to do a little more with it. One man’s opinion doesn’t mean much to me at all. None of these people know any of your matches," said Kenny Omega. "None of these people even know you. I introduced them to you. I introduced them to you a lot like I introduced you to the heavyweight scene in New Japan. I never got one thank you from you Will." (via Fightful)

For those who were unaware, Omega and Ospreay previously faced each other in 2015 under the banner of PWG. Since then, they have fought in several tag team matches in promotions like NJPW and ROH.

