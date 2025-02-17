Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay roasted by heel AEW star

An AEW star took a jab at Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega despite their outstanding performance at Grand Slam Australia. Ricochet, one of the heels of the company, recently used some harsh words against them. He is currently feuding with Swerve Strickland and recently picked up a massive victory against him.

The One and Only criticized the two stars on social media. Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega teamed up against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher to kick off the show. After many breathtaking sports and close calls, the babyfaces defeated The Don Callis Family members with a deadly combination of Hidden Blade and One Winged Angel. Australian fans loved their teamwork during the tag team match.

After their high-quality match, a fan posted an edit of The Aerial Assassin and The Cleaner. The individual compared the duo to Goku and Vegeta, two anime characters who were enemies but later became friends. The fan also labeled them as 'The Dream Team.' However, Ricochet disagreed with the name and referred to them as 'dumb and dumber.

"More like Dumb and Dumber," he wrote.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay laid out huge challenges after a win

The former AEW champions plan to go after The Don Callis Family one by one as the winners challenged them after the victory at Grand Slam Australia.

While speaking backstage at the event, The Best Bout Machine challenged International Champion Konosuke Takeshita for the title at the Revolution pay-per-view. While Kenny's shot at the event is confirmed, Konosuke's opponent is still uncertain, as he will have to defend his title against Roderick Strong or Orange Cassidy before the show.

Later, the International Champion also called out Kyle Fletcher. Both stars have had a series of matches this year, with the most recent one happening at Worlds End pay-per-view. During Grand Slam Australia, Will Ospreay challenged the ProtoStar once again, but this time in a steel cage contest at Revolution.

It will be interesting to see if Fletcher accepts Will Ospreay's challenge.

