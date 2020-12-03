Kenny Omega wins the AEW World Championship on Dynamite; Will appear on next week's episode of IMPACT

If the debut of Sting tonight in AEW wasn't enough to change the game. The finish of Dynamite tonight is surely going to have people talking. During the main event of AEW Dynamite, "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to become the AEW World Champion. But that's not the biggest story.

In the closing moments of the match, IMPACT Wrestling Executive, Don Callis who was on commentary for the main event, got involved by tossing a microphone to Omega, which he used to strike Moxley over the head with. After a series of a V-Triggers and a One-Winged Angel, we have a new AEW World Champion.

This is a pure fight of who wants it the most between these two men for the AEW World Championship!

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/b7r9PGBKxh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020

Kenny Omega leaves AEW Dynamite with Don Callis and delivers a shocker

Following the main event, Callis helped Omega out of Daily's Place and into a waiting vehicle. When Alex Marvez tried to get a comment from the new AEW World Champion, Callis shocked the world by stating that we would hear from Omega next Tuesday on IMPACT Wrestling.

Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays! https://t.co/hGkDmkDOMS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2020

So it now appears that AEW and IMPACT Wrestling are working together, this is truly an exciting time in professional wrestling.

One can only imagine where things go from here.