Current WWE Superstar comments on dream match against AEW's Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks

With WWE seemingly opening its forbidden door, wrestlers have begun to voice their interest in wrestling outside of their promotions.

WWE's Kofi Kingston recently opened up about exactly this during an exclusive interview on the Battleground Podcast.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are three of the top wrestlers in AEW. Kofi detailed an experience he had with the Young Bucks after being asked about the "Forbidden Door" being opened.

"We talk about working with the Elite all the time. Having a six-man [tag] with the Elite? That would be great. We kind of tested it a little bit when we played them in Street Fighter at – I think it was an E3? That wasn’t supposed to happen, like we thought that at some point it was gonna get pulled!" Kofi Kingston said.

Kofi jokingly imitated what it would sound like to be caught with members of another wrestling promotion.

'Wait a minute! We know who these guys are! You can’t be out there socializing and acknowledging people from other universes!’ but here we are man. It’s crazy, man. And I think it’s a great thing," Kofi Kingston added.

While there has been no talk about WWE and AEW working together, it's always fun to speculate what could happen if that event were to take place in the future.

Will Kenny Omega and The Elite remain together in 2022?

The Elite were Kenny Omega's greatest allies in 2021 and helped him secure his wins throughout the year. Although he would win all his matches in the end, they assisted him through attacks and interference.

Since the inclusion of Adam Cole, The Elite has slowly been crumbling. In Kenny Omega's absence, they seem to consist of the Bucks and Brandon Cutler. Cole has slowly been moving away towards his former Undisputed Era stablemates and will likely break away completely.

Upon Omega's return, the team will truly be tested. Cole's larger role at AEW will likely not sit well with Omega and the two could clash. If Omega and Cole end up trading blows, the Bucks will be forced to choose between them.

The inner conflict might just be too much to deal with. Until Kenny Omega returns, fans will only be able to speculate on what could end up happening.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda and the Battleground Podcast if any quotes from the transcriptions are used.

Could MJF go to WWE? Check out what two former WCW Champions think here

Edited by Prem Deshpande