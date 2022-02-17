40-year-old former WWE star teases confronting CM Punk at AEW Revolution 2022

NJPW star KENTA, formerly known as Hideo Itami in WWE, recently teased confronting CM Punk at AEW Revolution 2022.

The Straight Edge Superstar's rematch with MJF on the March 6th pay-per-view was seemingly confirmed on this week's Dynamite, where Punk laid down a challenge for a Dog Collar match. The match will indeed be a marquee attraction at Revolution 2022, and the stipulation promises it would be a brutal encounter.

That said, it looks like there could be a surprise in store for fans during the match with a legendary star confronting Punk. Immediately following The Second City Saint's promo on AEW Dynamite, KENTA took to Twitter to write that he would be in Orlando on March 6th and that he could put someone to "sleep."

KENTA aka Lil’K @KENTAG2S March 6th, I’m in Orlando

I can make someone to sleep March 6th, I’m in Orlando I can make someone to sleep

For those unaware, both CM Punk and KENTA have the same finishing maneuver, Go To Sleep. It is worth noting that the two performers haven't crossed paths even once despite being in the business for so many years. It'll be interesting to see if KENTA's latest tweet adds up to anything concrete.

KENTA had also called out CM Punk after the latter's AEW debut last year

Following The Straight Edge Superstar's sensational AEW debut in August 2021, KENTA didn't waste any time before issuing a challenge to Punk. However, it didn't transpire into a match.

It now remains to be seen if the NJPW star's latest tweet will result in this dream match finally becoming a reality. Considering AEW has a working relationship with NJPW, and KENTA was one of the first performers to break open the "forbidden door," it wouldn't be surprising to see him show up again to challenge CM Punk.

Do you see a match between KENTA and CM Punk coming to fruition in 2022, possibly in All Elite Wrestling? Do you see the NJPW star legitimately making his AEW return at Revolution 2022? Let us know in the comments section below.

