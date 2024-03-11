Kevin Nash finally reveals the real reason why he did not attend Sting's retirement match at Revolution 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has finally revealed the real reason behind his absence during Sting's retirement match at Revolution 2024. The match was the stuff of legends, and there was quite some controversy surrounding it. One of the most infamous ones was whether Nash, the Vigilante's friend in real life, would attend the latter's retirement match in the arena.

Sting's retirement match was witnessed by several legends in different capacities. Ricky Steamboat was part of the match as a guest timekeeper while Lex Luger was also present in the arena to watch the historic affair. However, Nash was nowhere to be seen.

Big Daddy Cool opened up on the same during a recent episode of Kliq This. He said:

“Number one, I’m gonna be in the ring with the Young Bucks. They’re both athletic as f*k, and I’m in pretty damn good shape. I mean, there’s no f*king way if I’m getting involved; I’m not powerbombing those two f*kers. I’m going to powerbomb them both, and now who’s night is it? Why am I doing anything? Why am I powerbombing two guys he’s going to beat later? Why am I being involved? Now, guess what? You take all that out of the equation if I’m sitting on my couch in Florida. So there we go!''

Nash also clarified that his absence had nothing to do with his relationship with Triple H and WWE.

''It had nothing to do with Triple H. It had nothing to do with me being a WWE guy. It had everything to do with [the fact] that I know what’s right for me. I know what’s right for the match. I know what’s right for the evening. In my opinion, I did exactly what I thought was right, which was [to] stay the f*k at home,” he said. [H/T: Ringsidenews.com]

Kevin Nash showed off his physique on social media

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently shared information about his physique and well-being, and it quickly became a talking point for the wrestling fraternity.

"285lbs when I woke up. Did chest today. I'm down from 307, so my strength is in the shi**er more so than usual. Just happy my body still responds, and I can continue to train," he posted.

Check out the post here:

It would be interesting to see if Kevin Nash makes one last appearance inside the WWE ring in the future.

Does Kevin Nash have one more stint in him? Sound off.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Does Kevin Nash have one more stint in him? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion