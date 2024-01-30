Kevin Nash on former WWE champion in AEW: "He's the only one that gets it on that show"

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently praised a former World Champion who is currently signed to AEW.

The star in question is none other than Jon Moxley, who signed with AEW in 2019. Moxley recently competed in a three-way match against Will Ospreay and David Finlay for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at the Wrestle Kingdom 18 event. The AEW star came up short of capturing the title; however, his promo afterward is what caught the eye of Kevin Nash.

Speaking on the Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash praised Jon Moxley for his promo after the triple threat match at WrestleKingdom:

"Moxley is by far the best thing on the show. The promo he cut a couple of weeks ago where he was bloody and talking sh*t about all the different belts that are out there and he lost and didn't get one tonight. Moxley gets it, I think he's the only one that gets it on that show and he owns it." [18:07-18:36]

MJF praises Jon Moxley for leaving WWE for AEW

Former AEW World Champion MJF recently spoke about Jon Moxley leaving the WWE for AEW in 2019. Moxley left the WWE after nine years to make his AEW debut, a move which was shocking to many. MJF had nothing but praise for Moxley for taking the risk.

In his article for The Players' Tribune, MJF spoke about Jon Moxley's departure from the Stamford-based promotion:

"The thing you have to understand with Mox is that he chose AEW. Maybe that sounds obvious, but it’s not. It’s hard to explain. It’s like people have these weird emotional scars about wrestling, from so many years of there being only one game in town. Where it’s like..… Ok. You wrestled classics in Ring of Honor? You were a top guy on the indies? You sold out arenas in Mexico? You were (literally) “big in Japan”? Cool…… have you ever said “Welcome to Monday Night Raw,” though?? I just think there’s a segment of fans who would always assume, no matter what, that WWE was Plan A. But Jon took a f*cking sledgehammer to that assumption."

He added:

"He was part of WWE’s Plan A. He headlined there for half a decade. Was their world champ, was in their biggest stable, drew money, drew ratings, moved a**loads of merch. And in the absolute prime of his career he said, Thanks for the memories, thanks for the gigantic offer. But I’mma try this other thing over here. That’s the sh*t a lot of guys will TALK about doing. Jon is the one guy who actually went out and did it. Dude has my infinite respect," MJF continued.

Jon Moxley has been presented as a top star in All Elite Wrestling ever since his shocking debut. Moxley has held the World Title on three different occasions and is also a former International Champion. He has competed against many top names in the company, including Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and more.

What is your favorite match of Jon Moxley in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here