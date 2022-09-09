Kevin Nash reacts to former WWE personality’s comments on Jon Moxley during AEW Dynamite

WWE legend Kevin Nash has reacted to Renee Paquette's comments about her husband, Jon Moxley.

Moxley faced CM Punk at AEW All out and dropped his AEW World Championship. Despite losing the match. On the episode of Dynamite that followed, Mox interrupted MJF to deliver a stunning promo. He spoke about his passion for pro wrestling and looked to be on a mission to win back the world title. Before signing off, he stated, "it's time to be a legend."

Former WWE personality and Moxley's wife Renee Paquette took to Twitter to appreciate the promo. She opined she might sound biased, but no one is better than her husband.

WWE legend Kevin Nash has since responded to Paquette's comments. He professed she has the right to be biased.

"You're definitely allowed," Nash wrote.

You can check out the tweets below:

Jon Moxley is scheduled to compete in a new tournament announced by Tony Khan

This week's Dynamite kicked off with Tony Khan announcing a "Tournament of Champions" to determine the new AEW World Champion. It is to be noted that CM Punk has reportedly been suspended and stripped of his championship due to a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

Former world champions Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho have already been placed in the tournament's semifinals.

On Dynamite this week, Bryan Danielson took on Hangman Page and defeated him to move to the semifinals. He is scheduled to take on Chris Jericho on the next episode of the Wednesday Night Show.

As far as Jon Moxley is concerned, he will face the winner of Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara in the semifinals. The match between the former TNT Champs will air on Rampage this Friday.

Who do you think will become the new AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

