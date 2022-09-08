CM Punk's future with AEW reportedly on the rocks; official announcement pending

CM Punk and The Elite's now infamous brawl continues to bring new developments with every passing day. While Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were officially suspended, a recent report has hinted at Punk's position within AEW.

The Second City Saint defeated Jon Moxley to secure the world championship in the main event of the All Out pay-per-view. Previously, Moxley had outclassed Punk to unify the world titles on the August 24 episode of Dynamite.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, CM Punk has officially been suspended by AEW along with everyone else involved in the backstage altercation. Additionally, Punk suffered an injury during his bout against Jon Moxley, which is likely to sideline him for months.

The former AEW World Champion's future was initially uncertain, but his recent meeting with Tony Khan suggests that he will likely stay away from AEW programming for the foreseeable future.

Dave Meltzer on CM Punk's alleged backstage standing in AEW

Punk's backstage brawl with The Elite has garnered varied reactions from fans and wrestling personalities in the last couple of days.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer shared some potential backstage reactions to CM Punk's backstage conduct.

"He was rubbing people the wrong way. I know from his standpoint, his feeling was that he’s trying to teach these guys how to draw money. Kind of the veteran thing, how to draw money, how to do stuff, he’s trying to give them good advice and he was very frustrated. There were people that were listening, and there were people that weren’t listening," Meltzer said. (H/T InsideTheRopes)

Punk and The Elite were forced to vacate their championships after the altercation. While Death Triangle secured the World Trios Championship on Wednesday, a tournament was announced to crown the new world champion in the coming weeks.

