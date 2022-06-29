"Super talented" - Kevin Nash responds to WCW legend and praises two top AEW stars

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently praised AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in response to a tweet by Buff Bagwell.

Over the years, Matt and Nick Jackson have put up some of the most spectacular matches and captured multiple championships. Despite only appearing as enhancement talents in WWE, The Young Bucks have come a long way in their current promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent tweet, WCW legend Buff Bagwell spoke about the popularity of The Bucks. He stated that even though he understood why the duo was so loved, he himself did not get them. This prompted a reply from Kevin Nash, who praised Matt and Nick Jackson in a straightforward manner.

"You would if you worked against them. Super talented and can make everyone look good."

While The Young Bucks have already accomplished a lot, they still have a long way to go before they eventually hang up their boots.

An AEW star recently expressed his wish to face The Young Bucks

There is no shortage of tag teams willing to face The Young Bucks in AEW, and reDRagon is one of them.

Bobby Fish recently spoke about his tandem at Captain's Corner's virtual signing, highlighting that reDRagon is yet to make its presence known in the tag team division.

"Kyle [O’Reilly] and I have really yet to get the opportunities we’re looking for when it comes to some tag stuff. I mean, I think there’s money on the table between us and FTR and also The Bucks obviously and quite a few others because there’s just so many good teams there," Fish said. [H/T PostWrestling]

While reDRagon has faced top teams like Jurassic Express, they are yet to secure any championships in AEW. Fans must stay tuned to see if Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly will face The Bucks for the tag titles in the coming months.

