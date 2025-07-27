  • home icon
  Kevin Nash reveals why AEW legend Sting never joined a top faction

Kevin Nash reveals why AEW legend Sting never joined a top faction

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 27, 2025 03:19 GMT
Sting is a wrestling icon who retired from the industry in 2024 [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]
Sting is a wrestling icon who retired from the industry in 2024 [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

WWE legend Kevin Nash recently talked about the history of an iconic faction and explained why Sting was never considered one of its top members. He gave his take as to why this was the case.

In 1996, during WCW's Bash at the Beach event, Hulk Hogan had arguably one of the greatest heel turns in wrestling history by siding with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to form the nWo. This was the case of the trio defying WCW and forever changing the company's history.

During a recent episode of Kliq This, Nash was asked about Hogan joining the group and about a rumor that Sting was originally set to be the third man instead. The legend mentioned how this idea wouldn't have worked out and why Hulk Hogan was a better choice, as he was a former WWE star.

“I don’t think it would have worked as well. Because Steve (Sting) had never been to New York or WWE."

He continued by noting how Hulk Hogan had never turned heel before that moment and how he was a more fitting image as the face of WWE.

"And the fact that Scott and I came in as invaders, it only made sense that the third person would be basically the stamp of the WWE. And Hogan had never been a heel.” [H/T 411 Mania]
Sting was seen in Hulk Hogan's tribute video

Last night on SmackDown, WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan after his sudden passing. They also aired a video package highlighting his legendary career, showcasing several major moments from the past few decades.

At one point in the video, the AEW legend was seen. This was during his time as a member of nWo Wolfpac.

This can be seen at the 4:02 mark in the video below:

It's interesting to imagine what it would look like if The Icon had been nWo's third man. But since Hulk Hogan executed one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history, fans probably wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
